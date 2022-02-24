Local bestsellers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you don’t have the time or attention span to read a novel, consider an audiobook. The wealth of fiction and non-fiction options on Spotify and Audible now go beyond straightforward narration— adding another dimension to moving texts. Listen to Diane Keaton reading Joan Didion’s seminal essay “Goodbye to All That,” or a full cast bringing to life the many graveyard spirits depicted in George Saunders’s masterful Lincoln in the Bardo. Then, of course, there are authors reading their own works to savor. What could be more powerful than hearing Maya Angelou speak the poetic words of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings? Or Ta-Nehisi Coates expressing his own feelings about race in America in Between the World and Me? Below, we shares a guide to the best audiobooks available now.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO