One of the great joys of my transitional presidency at St. John’s has been the chance to meet and be inspired by the students at both the University and the College of St. Benedict. Their commitment to service and to making a difference gives me great hope for the future they will inherit. One example of this commitment is the Benedictine Volunteer Corps, which is truly an emblem of St. John’s.

EDUCATION ・ 35 MINUTES AGO