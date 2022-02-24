ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Final seven episodes of ‘Ozark’ arrive on April 29

By Matthew Gilbert
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis item contains spoilers from the first seven episodes of the fourth season. When is “Ozark” returning for the final seven episodes of the final, fourth season? I’ve heard that question a lot since the first group of seven episodes were released...

www.bostonglobe.com

Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Recent Episode

It’s hard to believe, folks, but there are only seven episodes remaining in the final season of “Ozark”. The show left viewers with quite the send-off ahead of Part 2 of the fourth season. Yes, the parting shot from the finale involved Ruth Langmore’s terrifying response to Javi’s actions against her family. It’s a scene that fans are still talking about weeks after the new season was released on Netflix. As good as the scene was for folks, one fan on Reddit spotted a glaring error during the finale.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Point Out a Plot Hole in Season 4

“Ozark” is quickly coming to an end, folks. Only seven episodes remain of the big-time Netflix hit that broke more streaming records its first week back on the platform. Indeed, everyone is waiting to see how it all ends this fall for Byrdes and Ruth Langmore. However, some “Ozark” fans pointed out a plot hole in Season 4.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Bridgerton Season 2 Full Trailer Released by Netflix

Today, Netflix has released the full trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 just in time for Valentine's Day. Based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the backdrop of Regency era London, the period drama phenomenon after its December 25, 2020 premiere. The source material for the series is created by Chris Van Dusen, and overseen by executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers of Shondaland.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

‘Bel-Air’s’ Carlton Character Hits Back at Online Trolls Who Call Him ‘Ugly’

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has easily become one of the most well-received new scripted series on the market. Bel-Air has risen up the popularity ranks with its more serious adaption of the iconic ’90s sitcom. The new show introduces a lineup of new star talent including Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Adrian Holmes as the beloved Uncle Phil.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Yellowstone Spinoff 1883 Gets More Episodes, New Prequel 1932 Greenlit

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is keeping the wagon train rolling for a while longer: “The next chapter” of Yellowstone‘s prequel spinoff 1883 will debut later this year, the streaming service announced Tuesday. At the time of the announcement, it was unclear whether the streamer was referring to more Season 1 episodes or a Season 2 renewal. The original Season 1 order was for nine episodes. In addition, Paramount+ has ordered to series another Yellowstone prequel, titled 1932. Per an official release, the offshoot of the popular drama will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date Set: Watch Teaser for Final Episodes (VIDEO)

The end arrives sooner than you think. So promises the teaser for the final episodes of Ozark. The second part (consisting of seven episodes) of the Netflix drama’s fourth and final season will drop on Friday, April 29, the streaming service has announced. (The first seven episodes premiered on Friday, January 21.) There’s also the aforementioned new video and new art.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus Reunite as The Walking Dead Films Final Episodes

What's fishy about a reunion between buddies Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus? The Walking Dead stars have been spotted together in Atlanta, Georgia, as filming continues on the last episodes of the AMC zombie drama's final season. (See the reunion below.) The photo, shared by Instagram user @kingsuh1018 on February 19, shows Reedus and a white-bearded Lincoln posing outside the Nagomiya sushi restaurant in Midtown Atlanta, about an hour's drive from The Walking Dead's longtime home in Senoia. The show has filmed in and around Atlanta across its eleven seasons, including the 2010 pilot, where Rick Grimes (Lincoln) travels into the post-apocalyptic city overrun by zombies.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Another Life Cancelled at Netflix — Read Katee Sackhoff's Statement

Click here to read the full article. Another Life will not get another season. Netflix has cancelled the sci-fi drama after just two outings, according to star Katee Sackhoff. “I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on Netflix,” Sackhoff tweeted on Monday. “To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards. See you on the next adventure. Love Niko.” Another Life starred Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckinridge, “who is focused on searching for alien intelligence,”...
TV SERIES
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Thriller Series Gets Premiere Date On Amazon Prime Video

The Terminal List has a new addendum. Amazon has set a July 1 premiere date on Prime Video for all eight episodes of the new conspiracy-thriller series starring Chris Pratt. Based on Jack Carr’s bestseller and counting Antoine Fuqua among its executive producers, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. But as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Debate: Who Is the ‘Worst Character’ on the Show?

“Ozark” has been one of the biggest shows throughout its run on Netflix over four seasons. The show has become a binge classic for so many folks around the world. Especially in 2020 when Season 3 arrived just as things shut down all across the world. Because the show is so popular, lots of folks have varying opinions about which characters are the most frustrating to various results. However, “Ozark” fans on Reddit may have found the worst character on the program.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES

