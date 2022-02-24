ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel promo code: NBA returns with a huge risk-free bet

By Charlie Kelly, Action Network
 2 days ago
Check out the FanDuel Promo Code ahead of the NBA returning tonight. Getty Images

New customers that sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can claim a risk-free bet of up to $1,000, as the NBA season resumes this week.

What do you get with the FanDuel promo code?

The FanDuel new customer promo code allows new customers to claim a risk-free first bet up to $1,000. With this offer, there are also no minimum odds for your first bet, or any wagering requirements for any winnings associated with your free bets.

What is the FanDuel promo code?

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

  1. Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit.
  5. Place your risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
  6. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.
  7. If the wager loses, you will get your stake back in free bets within 72 hours.
  8. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

If your first bet is a winner, you can withdraw those winning funds straight away. If your first bet loses, you will be refunded the entire stake in free bets.

Betting on the NBA with FanDuel

The Brooklyn Nets host the in-form Boston Celtics tonight, who have won nine of their last 10. Less can be said about the Nets’ form, having lost eight of their last 10.

Nets’ Seth Curry has averaged 20 points per game in three different games against Boston this year, and Brooklyn will need to pull out all the stops if they want a result tonight.

The Atlanta Hawks will begin their post All-Star break campaign with a visit to the United Center for a game against the Chicago Bulls tonight. In the two matchups between the teams this season, the Bulls won on both occasions.

The Portland Trail Blazers have won four in a row, and face the Golden State Warriors who are lacking in confidence. Winning just one of their past five games, their solo win came against the pitiful Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight is a great chance for Steph Curry and co. to regain some form.

FanDuel promotions for existing customers

Alongside an impressive new customer offer, FanDuel sportsbook also looks after its existing customers with some exciting promotions.

Parlay Insurance

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Place a 4+ leg parlay wager on any NHL or College Basketball game and if one leg loses, you get a refund in site credit. There’s plenty of NCAAB action this week, so be sure to make the most of this promotion. Maximum stake $25.

Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and has placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports

A great alternative to online sports betting is Daily Fantasy Sports betting. FanDuel started as a Fantasy Sports site, launching in 2009, and is the largest online fantasy sports betting site.

You’re able to play a plethora of games across a variety of different sports, with there also being a range of excellent promotions and sports-specific leagues available every week for you to join and win money from.

Grab a $500 first-deposit bonus as a new customer, and enjoy all the thrills of daily fantasy sports.

