I got Botox and now I can barely open one of my eyes

By Abigail Wilson, The Sun
 2 days ago

Getting Botox is something that many people are resorting to in the hope of maintaining their youthful looks.

However, although the procedure has become increasingly popular recently, it also carries great risk.

Botox was the most sought-after non-invasive cosmetic procedure in 2020, with many banishing their wrinkles in just a few minutes with this treatment.

Although this procedure does wonders for reducing the appearance of wrinkles, it can cause bruising, pain and flu-like symptoms to name a few.

But one woman was left horrified when her Botox left her struggling to open her eye after her eyelid drooped – a condition called ptosis.

Jessica took to TikTok and said: “When there’s a 1% chance of getting ptosis from botox.”

In the video we see Jessica with a forehead free from wrinkles, but an eye that won’t fully open.

Jessica’s Botox led to the magic liquid migrating towards her right eye, leaving her with a droopy eyelid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKjap_0eOFwgR400
There’s just a 1 percent chance of getting ptosis from Botox and Jessica was horrified that this happened to her.

According to her research, Jessica found that this would last “hopefully 4-6 weeks.”

Webmd reported that ‘Around 5% of people who get Botox will have problems with eyelid droop.

“This number falls to less than 1% if a skilled doctor does the injection.”

At the time of writing, Jessica’s video has racked up a whopping 605.1k views.

In just two days, it has 10.6k likes, 453 comments and 2,680 shares.

Although there is just a 1% chance of getting ptosis from Botox, many TikTok users were concerned that this seems to be happening to many people recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6YWM_0eOFwgR400
Jessica decided to get Botox to banish her wrinkles but was horrified when she realized she could barely open one of her eyes after the procedure.

One person said: “They say it’s super rare but I had it too and have been seeing heaps of girls on here who have got it too lol.”

Another added: “You are the second person I’ve seen on my fyp today that this has happened to.”

A third commented: “Omg why are these all over my FYP THO. Doesn’t feel like a 1%.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

