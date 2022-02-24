ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Afro Latino who redefined how Black history is remembered

By Nicole Acevedo
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArturo Alfonso Schomburg is regarded as one of the foundational figures of Black history in the United States, with one of the nation's most important research and cultural institutions named after him. Yet his legacy goes beyond the work he did as a historian, writer and collector of global...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 103

Chief Powhatan
1d ago

There is no Nation of people called "white" there has always been spanish, russian, irish, english, french, germans, italians, greeks, swedes, etc... all of these peoples have always faught and had wars with one another they came here to my land fighting and warring with one another. And none of these people ever considered themselves as brothers or the same people. White is a false term used in the U.S. to attempt to clump all of these ethnic groups together as one simply to promote the lie of "a majority" when in truth if you bust all of these people up into who they really are and what there true nationalities are they would be nothing more than a bunch of minority groups and far from any majority here in North America. Who are you really "not white" thats a facade.

Reply(7)
8
Hope 03
1d ago

Thank You ....that is the Library that you use when you do Research on Black History ..and Culture they have everything ...I was doing a College Paper and I had to be there for Hours to do the work necessary to Aim at getting a passing Grade .....today I learned how the Library came into existence Thank You

Reply(2)
5
Ms......
2d ago

I love rich history. and, the love he felt for his whole self. and, didn't get caught up in the color of skin.

Reply(2)
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Campeche
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

Have You Heard Of The Afro-Caucasians In Eastern Europe?

Afro-Abkhazians are a group of Black Caucasians that occupy Eastern Europe in the Abkhazia region. Located in the Caucasus mountains, along the Black Sea, Afro Abkhazians have historically called the border between Russia and Georgia home. While there’s no argument that this population of Afro-Caucasians exists, historians disagree on how...
SOCIETY
Elle

'Black Don't Crack' - Why The Language Around Black Women Ageing Needs To Change

I turned 30 in December. And yes, while I may well only be entering the second third of my predicted lifespan (hopefully), I grew up in the Bridget Jones era, wherein the media considered you to have practically fallen off a cliff after 30. How depressing. Towards the end of last year, after two years of staring at myself during perpetual Zoom meetings, I was beginning to notice my forehead wrinkles setting in and that my laughter lines, which I inherited from my dad, were becoming full-on nasolabial folds. I started looking into tweaks I could make to gently un-crease my features. I’d done my research on botox and filler and was certain about what I wanted. I had friends that had started their quest to slow the ageing process already– now it was my turn.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#African Americans#Black Culture#Black Communities#Racism#The Afro Latino#Blackness And Black#Latin American#Latinos#Danish#German#Puerto Rican#Afro#Spaniards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Instagram
iheart.com

Black actress cries and apologizes for not being black enough

Would you publicly apologize for your skin color and cry in shame?. It might sound ridiculous but that's exactly what happened when HBO starlet recently told her social media followers she wasn't dark skinned enough. A black actress who landed a lead role in a film that was originally written...
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

“If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside”, Restaurant apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt

The restaurant reportedly apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro area is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it shocking and humiliating. The restaurant worker reportedly said: “We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside.”
LIFESTYLE
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

Dominican Black History: Meet Sebastián Lemba, The First Anti-Slavery Rebel Leader In The Americas

Haiti is one of the most emblematic countries in the Americas for being the first to constitute a republic of formerly enslaved Black people, after a bloody revolution led by Toussaint Louverture and Jean-Jacques Dessalines in 1791. However, 150 years earlier, in the neighboring Dominican Republic, a man emerged who would also go down in Dominican Black history, becoming known as one of the greatest anti-slavery leaders in the Americas.
SOCIETY
BET

Michael Ealy Shares Thoughts On Critical Race Theory Debate: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’

Critical race theory has been a political and cultural discussion that has impacted elections and caused heated debates on cable news. However, for Black parents, as noted by Michael Ealy, the debate over critical race theory impacts children, specifically Black children. The actor opened up about Black history and critical race theory in an interview with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

What happened to the British children born to black GIs?

Eighty years ago, US soldiers began arriving in the UK to help in the fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. In a small sleepy village in Suffolk, life was about to change forever. Best friends Eldridge Marriot and Trevor Everett grew up together in Tostock village, where they still live today.
SOCIETY
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
NBC News

NBC News

304K+
Followers
39K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy