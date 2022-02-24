ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia could either add or lose tens of thousands of jobs in coming years depending on these factors, Pew finds

By Ryan Mulligan
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The study lays out four possible scenarios for...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions
thecentersquare.com

Number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck jumps 7 percent, report shows

(The Center Square) – A growing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck despite increasing wages, a newly released report found. PYMNTS and Lending Club released the report, which says that 61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, an increase of 7 points since May 2021. The report also found 54% of Baby Boomers and seniors are living paycheck to paycheck.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Cities Where Homes Are Selling in Under 6 Weeks

The housing market remains red-hot. In fact, during January 2022, the typical U.S. home sold faster than during any prior January, spending only 61 days on the market, according to the National Association of Realtors. And some markets are positively sizzling. In a dozen of the 50 largest metropolitan areas...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
protocol.com

Tech jobs are leaving the West Coast and going to Texas and Virginia

Silicon Valley is now wherever tech workers want it to be. Over four in 10 listings for higher educated white-collar jobs at tech companies are based outside of California, Oregon and Washington, according to an analysis by the Conference Board that Bloomberg reported Tuesday. States including Texas, Virginia and New...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Camera

Sierra Space plans to add 1,000 jobs in the coming year

Sierra Space Corp., the Louisville-based spinoff of Sierra Nevada Corp. that’s building a cutting edge spaceplane and low-orbit space station, is planning to add 1,000 jobs during the coming year, many of which will be based in Colorado. In addition to its Louisville headquarters, SSC will staff up operations...
LOUISVILLE, CO
NBC News

Black Americans leaving big cities in large numbers

In what’s being called the “New Great Migration,” Black families are leaving big cities like Chicago and Detroit in favor of the suburbs or smaller cities. NBC News’ Ron Allen heads to Detroit for a closer look at what’s behind the change.Feb. 26, 2022.
SOCIETY
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy