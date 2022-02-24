ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sean Penn is currently filming a documentary in Ukraine while Russia invades the country

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvTAD_0eOFwUnE00
Actor and director Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

  • Sean Penn was spotted in Ukraine just after Russia launched an attack early Thursday.
  • The actor and director was seen in the front row of a press briefing in Kyiv Thursday.
  • The New York Post reported that he is working on a documentary about tensions in Ukraine and went to the country this week to get a firsthand look at the Russian invasion.

Sean Penn was spotted in Ukraine on Thursday just after Russia invaded the country.

Penn was seen in the front row of a press briefing at the Presidential Office in Kyiv, photos obtained by Reuters show.

The actor and director has been working on a documentary about tensions in Ukraine since last year and headed to the Eastern European country early this week to get a firsthand look at the Russian invasion, Vice Studios, which is producing the documentary, told Variety.

The Ukrainian government confirmed to Newsweek that Penn is in the country.

"The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country," the Ukrainian government said in a statement to Newsweek.

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today," the statement said. "Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty."

Russia launched airstrikes on Ukraine — targeting major cities — early Thursday morning.

A representative for Penn did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
The New Yorker

What Putin Is Really After in Ukraine

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Since last summer, Russia has been heavily building up its military forces...
POLITICS
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Documentary#Film Star#The Presidential Office#Reuters Sean Penn#The New York Post#Russian#Eastern European#Newsweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places conjure more foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of...
EUROPE
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Insider

Insider

312K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy