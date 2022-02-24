ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Rodgers hails 'superb' James Maddison after stunning brace in Europa Conference League... and says Kasper Schmeichel is a 'top goalkeeper' after heroic performance in Denmark

 2 days ago

Brendan Rodgers hailed James Maddison after the Leicester star scored a spectacular double to send his team into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Maddison had branded his first-half display against Randers ‘rubbish’ but he made amends after the break, scoring a free-kick from 20 yards in the 70th minute and delivering his second from similar range four minutes later – this time from open play.

‘James has that quality,’ said Rodgers. ‘The free-kick was superb, as was the way he cut inside for the second – two excellent goals.

James Maddison scored two goals in Leicester's 3-1 win against Randers on Thursday night

‘Kasper Schmeichel made some excellent saves and showed why he is the top goalkeeper in Denmark. We were a bit loose with our passing in the first half but I was really pleased with our defending in the final third.

‘It’s our second year in a row in European competition and it’s great to be in the last 16. We are very focused on doing well and now we see who we get in the next round.’

Leading 4-1 from the first leg, Leicester had the perfect start as Harvey Barnes opened the scoring after only 101 seconds.

The 25-year-old first scored a free-kick before doubling his tally with a lovely curling effort

But they then had to withstand an onslaught from Randers, who registered 23 shots but found Schmeichel in top form – and were wasteful when they did create opportunities.

Stephen Odey finally found the target when Jannik Vestergaard’s return pass to Schmeichel hit a divot, causing the Dane to miscontrol and presenting Odey with a tap-in.

Maddison said: ‘I was really happy with the two goals but I was rubbish in the first half so I had some making up to do.

‘Kasper was brilliant. The pitch cost him a clean sheet because the ball bobbled, but he’s a top ‘keeper – I think he’s in the top three in the Premier League.’

Leicester now have a break until the 1st of March - where they travel to Burnley in the league

