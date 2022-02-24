ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier deputies discover children in squalid conditions while responding to minivan fire

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County couple were arrested and are both facing child neglect charges after their living conditions were found to be unfit for their children, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominick Lento and Alycia Lento were arrested on Tuesday after deputies received a report in reference to a minivan fire at 3775 29th Avenue NE in Golden Gate Estates. The Collier County deputy made the couple aware of the fire to make sure the occupants of the home evacuated as the fire inched closer to the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400vAJ_0eOFvvSw00

Deputies had difficulty reaching a two-year-old boy to remove him from the home due to the piles of clothes and trash all over the floor.

One of the deputies entered the home to search for more occupants to be sure everyone was out. Living conditions of the home’s interior was in disarray and hazardous. Piles of trash, clothing, broken furniture, food containers, and various unidentifiable objects made it difficult to walk throughout the home, according to the arrest report.

One of the children told deputies that they had not eaten anything all day and that the mother gives them small white pills to help them fall asleep.

A search of the home revealed a loaded rifle and a loaded pistol in a location that the children can easily access.

One of the neighbors informed the deputy that one of the children was outside around 3:00 a.m. when he returned home from work over the past weekend.

The Lentos were both brought to Naples Jail Center.

Comments / 1

