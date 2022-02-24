ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House revives bill striking defense for medical pot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House Republican lawmakers on Thursday revived a bill to rid the state’s medical marijuana law of a provision that allows patients with debilitating medical conditions to avoid criminal charges for pot possession if they have not obtained a marijuana identification card.

The bill, which has already passed the Senate, was dismissed Wednesday by a House committee. But the bill was resurrected Thursday with support from one-third of the House in a maneuver called a “smokeout.” It would still need support from at least half the House to get a vote in the chamber.

The bill is one among dozens of changes lawmakers are considering to the state’s medical marijuana law, which voters passed in 2020. Organizations and businesses supporting medical pot argued that people who need medical marijuana are still struggling to get recommendations from physicians and ID cards issued by the Department of Health.

“You are effectively criminalizing patients that have not yet had the chance to find a legal avenue for access,” Liz Tiger, a medical pot patient, told the House Judiciary committee Wednesday.

The bill’s proponents say that people have had time to get the ID cards and the provision has hamstrung enforcement of recreational pot possession laws.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Results of New Mexico GOP pre-primary convention postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state Republican Party has postponed releasing pre-primary convention results after its electronic voting system encountered glitches. Party officials said they moved to a back-up plan to have paper ballots in the interest of election integrity after the software malfunction Saturday. They said the paper...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
The Associated Press

Gov. Sununu vetoes civics test mandate for college students

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have required New Hampshire college students to pass a civics competency exam. The bill would have required students in public universities or community colleges to pass the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ naturalization test. Sununu...
COLLEGES
The Associated Press

Illinois expects $760 million from opioid settlement

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is expected to receive $760 million as part of a settlement with pharmaceutical distributors sued for their role in the opioid crisis, the state attorney general announced Friday. Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office said the state’s share of a $26 billion opioid settlement agreement is...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Medical Conditions#Pierre#Ap#Republican#The Department Of Health#House Judiciary Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Associated Press

Maine Senate approves plan to expand career, tech education

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has approved a proposal to improve career and technical education in the state. The Senate approved Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry’s bill on Wednesday. The bill would create a 20-member task force charged with examining “the feasibility, advantages and disadvantages of establishing a comprehensive four-year high school career and technical education program for Maine students,” supporters said in a statement.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

775K+
Followers
395K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy