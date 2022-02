BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — To have a teacher who makes an indelible mark on your childhood is hard to sum up. "I can't explain it, but the fact that my advanced placement biology teacher was a 50-year-old Black man who listened to jazz, understood where I came from, knew the neighborhood I grew up in and could easily relate to me. I think that made a ton of difference," Charmont 'Teddie' Lee said.

