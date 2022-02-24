Virginia woman facing extradition in Fayette County

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reports today, February 24, a Virginia woman is facing extradition from Fayette County to North Carolina.

On February 23, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Meadow Bridge area stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic violation. While gathering information on everyone in the car, deputies found that one of the passengers was wanted in Allegheny County, North Carolina for felony crimes of burglary and grand larceny.

Darla D. Jarvis, 46 of Hillsville Virginia, was arrested and taken to Southern Regional Jail to wait for her extradition to North Carolina.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

