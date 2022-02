ANN ARBOR, MI -- This week, we published the salaries of city workers in Ann Arbor and learned that the number of employees earning six figures has increased from 170 to 191. We also attempted to cover a school board meeting that never happened. The Ann Arbor School Board was forced to cut short its meeting Wednesday night because two people were unmasked. Rather than force the issue, the school board postponed the meeting.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO