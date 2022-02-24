Man Arrested in shooting that endangered five on Spicewood Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 25-year-old Sheronne Thaddeus Harris was arrested today and booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. following an investigation into a shooting on Spicewood Drive last Friday, Feb. 18th.

Harris is charged with five Aggravated Assault in the shooting that endangered the residents of a home along the 3100 block of Spicewood Drive Friday around 3:45 p.m. in the afternoon.

At least one victim was related to Harris. It is alleged that he fired multiple rounds into the home during the daylight shooting.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Harris was seeing fleeing the scene on foot.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office sent out a public alert for Harris’ arrest Saturday, warning that he was to be considered armed and dangerous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.