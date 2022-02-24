ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

MBB vs. UVA

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, the Blue Devils faced UVA Men's Basketball at...

www.dukechronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB at UNC

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse closes a five-game-in-ten-days stretch tonight when they take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. SU, who has lost back-to-back games, fell to Duke Saturday in front of the biggest crowd in all of college basketball this season. Despite 23 points from Buddy Boeheim, the Orange could not keep up with Duke who made 15 threes and shot 54% from the floor. Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) has two games left in the regular season. If they fail to win one of those games, they will have their first losing regular season under Jim Boeheim.
SYRACUSE, NY
Chronicle

Updated State Basketball Matchups in Yakima and Spokane

Just nine teams in Lewis and South Thurston county remain as basketball season gets set for its final stage at the 1B, 2B, and 2A level in The Chronicle’s coverage area. Check out the matchups below, all on March 2. Class 2A (Yakima Valley SunDome) No. 4 W.F. West...
YAKIMA, WA
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. NC State MBB 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After a brutal home loss to Boston College earlier this week, NC State (11-17, 4-13 ACC) hosts rival UNC (20-8, 12-5 ACC) Saturday. The Tar Heels enter Saturday's game winners in four of the last five games, including a 70-63 victory over Louisville Monday. UNC is led...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbb#Uva#Paul Jones#The Blue Devils#Uva Men S Basketball
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 64, UVA 63 - FINAL

SECOND HALF - FSU 64, UVA 63. - Matthew Cleveland hits a 40-footer to give FSU a 64-63 lead as time expires. Review confirms it is good. Cleveland finished with 20. - Armaan Franklin nails a jumper with a second remaining to give the Cavaliers the lead. - Matthew Cleveland...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
HBCU Gameday

Art Briles resigns from Grambling position

Art Briles won’t be taking over as Grambling State offensive coordinator at all. The former Baylor coach has resigned the job less than a week after accepting it. The post Art Briles resigns from Grambling position appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

Art Briles is out as Grambling State's offensive coordinator, less than one week after the disgraced former Baylor coach was surprisingly hired. Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Bearcats Can’t Claw Back in Regional Round Defeat to Wildcats

Archbishop Murphy: Campbell 12, Kuhnle 2, Chiangpradit 5, Humphrey 12, Reed 6. W.F. West: Roberts 4, Mencke 3, Remund 2, Brumfield 9, Bennett 4, Rogerson 7, McCallum 3, Dalan 4. TUMWATER — Down by as many as 18 points in the second half to No. 5 Archbishop Murphy, the No....
YAKIMA, WA
cbs19news

Gelof hits for cycle as UVA sweeps Cornell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Virginia bats stayed hot all weekend none more so than Jake Gelof, who hit for the cycle on Sunday as UVA finished off a sweep of Cornell with a 19-1 win. Gelof started the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors get truthful wake-up call from Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors fell short in crunch time against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, absorbing a 107-101 loss. The Warriors are now 2-5 in their last seven outings, including back-to-back losses at Chase Center. Stephen Curry had another strong showing with 27 points and 10 assists, but he...
NBA
Yardbarker

NFL exploring ways to make punts safer

As noted by the NFL's website, the league altered how players are allowed to line up and block on kickoff plays ahead of the 2018 season in an attempt to make those instances safer, and the XFL went even further for its initial relaunch in 2020 before that league shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
NFL
TMZ.com

LeBron James Rips Heckler During Lakers Game, 'Shut Your Ass Up'

If you thought things couldn't get worse for the Los Angeles Lakers, here's proof they're still approaching rock bottom ... 'cause LeBron James is now firing back at fans for criticizing him mid-game -- appearing to tell them to "shut your ass up." Bron and the Lakers were getting trounced...
NBA
Chronicle

Cold Shooting, Foul Trouble Wrecks T-Wolves at Regionals

Morton-White Pass was tied at the half and trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t quite catch up to Brewster in a 59-51 loss at Regionals on Saturday at Wenatchee High School. The No. 5 Timberwolves went toe-to-toe with the No. 4 Bears and their star,...
MORTON, WA
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan’s Decision On Juwan Howard

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy