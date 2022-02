The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back a familiar face to the coaching staff and that news should excite the team’s star quarterback. The Chiefs announced on Friday that they’d hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as quarterbacks coach and a senior offensive assistant. Nagy previously spent five seasons with the Chiefs, serving as QBs coach for three seasons (2013-2015) and offensive coordinator for two (2016-2017). Notably, Nagy served as offensive coordinator when Patrick Mahomes was a rookie — even calling the plays during his first NFL game in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos.

