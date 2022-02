Another bank is eliminating overdraft fees — and this time, it's one of the biggest banks in the U.S. By summertime, Citigroup, the owner of Citibank aka Citi, will follow the moves of other banks by completely getting rid of overdraft fees, as well as overdraft-protection and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees. The new policy would make Citi the largest U.S. bank thus far to nix such fees, which are charged when a customer doesn't have an account balance high enough to cover a transaction.

