Football is officially back in Chestnut Hill, as Saturday marks the beginning of spring practice for Boston College. Jeff Hafley returns a team capable of breaking the six-win plateau in 2022. Phil Jurkovec is back under center, Pat Garwo III will flank him in the backfield after a 1,000-yard season, All-ACC wide receiver Zay Flowers returns to work as Jurkovec's favorite target and All-ACC selection Christian Mahogany will take on the responsibility of anchoring the offensive line. Second-team All-ACC cornerback Josh DeBerry and All-ACC honorable mention safety Jaiden Woodbey are back on the defensive side of the ball, giving the Eagles plenty of playmaking ability in the secondary.

