ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Guardian of middle-school student charged, after school fight in Glen Burnie

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoJDy_0eOFtALj00

A guardian of a Glen Burnie middle-school student was charged with taking out a "wooden handle" during a fight outside Marley Middle School this afternoon.

Anne Arundel County police said the incident happened at about 1 p.m., when a fight broke out among students at the school, on Davis Court.

Police said: "Guardians of the students were called and one of the adult males began arguing with the other family in the parking lot of the school. During the argument, the male pulled out a wooden handle from his car. The wooden handle appeared to be the handle from a hammer or ax without the hammer or ax attached. The pole was not swung at anyone, only held."

Police said the adult was charged.

Comments / 15

CCC : )
2d ago

Sadly My Child Was In This School During This Incident. 🤬She Sent Me A Pic Of A Fellow Student Who Was Crouched Down By A Cabinet With 2 Pieces Of Cardboard In Front Of Him, He Looked TERRIFIED!! 😭💔😭I Can't Imagine That Fear... I Am Absolutely Terrified To Send My Kids To School Anymore!! 💔It's So Heartbreaking That This World & Our Society Continue To Hurt Each Other & Act Like Life ISN'T Precious!! 💔I Hope & Pray EVERY Day That My Children Are Safe.. No Matter Where They Are!!**😍ALWAYS BE KIND😍

Reply(4)
7
Mark Smidga
2d ago

It wil never change as long as the Democrats are in control. WE NEED CHANGE. LETS GO BRANDON

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Marley Middle School#Davis Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy