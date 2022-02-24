Chatham declares snow emergency

CHATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ahead of Friday’s impending winter storm, the Village of Chatham has declared a snow emergency. There will be no parking on certain village streets from 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 until further notice.

Residents should not park on either side of:

Austerlitz Street

High Street

Maiden Lane

Kinderhook Street

Cemetery Hill Road

Library Place

Locust Street

Woodbridge Avenue (from Hoffman Street to Church Street)

Officials said residents are encouraged to park in the Depot Square Parking Lot. The two-hour parking laws will not be enforced during the emergency.

There is no parking on village streets between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Residents should make arrangements for alternative parking on streets that are not restricted during the emergency to allow snow to be cleared.

