'Please stop': Tahoe's local law enforcement overwhelmed by angry calls about 'Hank the Tank'

A photo from the Bear League shows the 500-pound Lake Tahoe black bear given the moniker Hank the Tank. (Bear League/Handout)

For the past seven months, it’s been anything but peaceful in the gated Tahoe Keys community.

That’s because a "severely habituated" 500-pound black bear known as Hank the Tank has been breaking into residents' homes, causing extensive damage to 33 properties and 28 houses. According to a Facebook post from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, just this past weekend, he broke through a window and pushed down a door to two separate homes.

The New York Times reported that the bear, which has now "lost its fear of people," hasn't been stopped by law enforcement's use of paintballs, bean bags, sirens or stun guns. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, he’s been hazed more than 100 times, but that hasn’t stopped him either.

As a last resort, local authorities are now attempting to capture and possibly euthanize him — ultimately causing a firestorm on a national level.

“Please stop calling SLTPD dispatch to voice your opinion about Hank,” South Lake Tahoe law enforcement’s Facebook post says. “They're being inundated with aggressive callers, taking away from their ability to handle actual emergency calls.”

Following the recent decision to capture Hank, supporters have now taken it upon themselves to alter the course of his fate. On Monday, a Change.org petition was launched to save him from euthanasia, stating that he ought to be relocated instead to a sanctuary. “This is the laziest and most inhumane way to solve this issue,” it reads in all caps. The petition currently has more than 3,000 signatures, and similar, smaller petitions have also been launched.

To date, Hank still hasn’t been caught, nor has he harmed any humans.

“The SLTPD does not have a say in where Hank lands,” SLTPD said in another Facebook post . “Our local wildlife agencies are working together to find the best option for Hank. No one wants to see him euthanized. They are searching for an option that will be good for Hank's mental/physical health, and the safety of our local residents.”