The Government has been urged to end the “grossly unfair” regional differences in electricity and gas bills which leave homes over £100 worse off.Analysis by the Liberal Democrats shows households in north Wales and Merseyside face the highest costs, £126 more for the same amount than the North East where people pay the least.Households in the South West pay almost £109 more while those in London pay £97.59 extra amid soaring energy bills, with Ofgem saying average charges will rise to £1,971 in April.The UK is broken up into 14 different pricing regions where it costs different amounts to...

