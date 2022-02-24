Dallas Zoo gorillas cleared of COVID-19
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo has shared some good news to warm you up in this cold weather: all of the zoo’s gorillas have been cleared of COVID-19.
Read more top stories on CW33.com!
The zoo recently experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its gorillas, as staff worked hard to ensure the animals and their caretakers stayed safe.
To celebrate the good news, the zoo tweeted out a cute video of the gorillas interacting with one another. To watch that video, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 0