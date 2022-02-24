ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Zoo gorillas cleared of COVID-19

KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G58my_0eOFrQRN00

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo has shared some good news to warm you up in this cold weather: all of the zoo’s gorillas have been cleared of COVID-19.

The zoo recently experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its gorillas, as staff worked hard to ensure the animals and their caretakers stayed safe.

To celebrate the good news, the zoo tweeted out a cute video of the gorillas interacting with one another. To watch that video, click here.

