We’ve been thinking a lot about legacies lately. In light of the recent news about Joe Jacoby failing to make the Hall of Fame, I thought I’d take a few minutes to complain about Jacoby and maybe another Commander or two. Or six. But I don’t have a major agenda here – no pushing of the “Otis Wonsley HOF Train.” Just a bit of perspective – my own perspective, that is.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO