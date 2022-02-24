FinovateEurope 2022 Sneak Peek: Identity Consortium

Rohit Amarnath is CTO of Vertica, the Unified Analytics Platform, enabling predictive business insights based on a scalable architecture. The data analytics market is booming. According to IDC analysts, businesses were estimated to have spent a whopping $215 billion in 2021 on big data and business analytics solutions, which was a 10% increase over 2020. The demand for data analytics professionals is also exploding. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics researchers project strong growth (31%) in the field of data science through 2030. Nearly all (90%) corporations are predicted to value information as a "critical enterprise asset and analytics as an essential competency" this year.

