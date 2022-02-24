Watervliet Snow Emergency

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Watervliet has issued a snow emergency starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 26. That means no one can park on streets that city crews are currently plowing.

Usually, the emergency ends around 6 p.m., under normal circumstances. Residents will be notified when the snow emergency is over.

The process in Watervliet is a little different than in other cities. In this case, a city vehicle will drive down the street prior to the plows alerting people to move their car. Do not wait until the city vehicle comes down your street to clear off your car, cars should be ready to move at the start of the emergency. If you do not move your vehicle it will be towed.

To get your car back you need to pay $300 in fees and fines to the Finance Department at City Hall. Only registered vehicle owners will be able to retrieve the vehicle and no vehicles will be released until the entire $300 is paid in full. Any vehicle left for more than 14 days will be charged a $30 a day storage fee.

