A decade or so ago, corn-based ethanol was heralded as a fuel of the future, an eco-friendly replacement for gasoline that would allow us to have our proverbial cake and eat it, too. The future seemed clean and bright, but according to a study published on Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, powering our vehicles with corn-based alcohol may have done more harm than good.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO