Gloria Gerena, Puerto Rican activist and mother of Wells Fargo Robbery fugitive Victor Gerena, dies at 84

Gloria Gerena, the mother of Victor Gerena chants with other protester on Main Street in Hartford in 1999. She was part of a group gathered outside of the Federal Court House in Hartford to protest the bombings by the US Navy of Vieques, Puerto Rico. Digital photo - Richard Messina - The Hartford Courant Hartford Courant/TNS

Gloria Gerena, a Hartford activist and mother of fugitive Victor Gerena, inside man for the Puerto Rican militants who stole $7 million from a West Hartford armored car depot nearly four decades ago , has died.

She was 84.

Gerena worked to expand the political influence of the state’s Hispanic population and was an icon in the Puerto Rican independence movement in the years after her son joined the violent nationalist group Los Macheteros in what was then the largest cash robbery in U.S. — the proceeds of which Los Macheteros said they stole to finance an armed revolution on the island.

For 45 years, Gerena worked for Catholic Family Charities-Institute for Hispanic Families , where she helped create sign language programs for deaf children and their families, as well as developing forensic techniques to interview sexually abused children.

She was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, and lived briefly in the Bronx before moving to Hartford where she raised five children. While in Hartford, she became a licensed social worker, obtaining undergraduate degrees from Manchester Community College and St. Joseph’s in West Hartford, and a master’s degree from UConn.

When Gerena moved to Hartford, she settled in what during the late 1960s and ‘70s was one of the largest and most important centers of Puerto Rican culture on the mainland and a hotbed of activism for Puerto Rican independence. It has long been the belief of federal investigators that it was his mother’s influence that persuaded Victor to, at least symbolically, give his life for the independence movement.

The FBI case file on the robbery reads like a Caribbean thriller. Macheteros met secretly with senior Cuban intelligence officers — who trained, financed and protected the robbers — at safehouses in Panama, Mexico and Cuba. Money was smuggled via Cuba’s “diplomatic pouch.” The Macheteros blasted federal government buildings with Cuban-supplied rockets that the U.S. had left behind in Vietnam. The militants smuggled Victor Gerena into Mexico and handed him to the Cubans, who gave him a dye job and a phony beard and flew him to Havana, where he joined a group of radical U.S fugitives living under the protection of former Cuban President Fidel Castro. He is still at large.

Gloria Gerena spoke of the Wells Fargo robbery and her son three years ago to Puerto Rican filmmaker Freddy Marrero Alfonso, whose documentary “Filiberto” profiles Filiberto Ojeda Rios, the Puerto Rican nationalist who, with Cuban support, established the violent wing of the island independence movement in the 1960s.

Ojeda helped plan the Wells Fargo robbery and approved the participation of Victor Gerena, who had been a star athlete and student at Hartford’s Bulkeley High School. Victor Gerena got a job driving an armored vehicle for Wells Fargo and, on Sept. 12, 1983, pulled a gun on two fellow employees, stuffed all the cash he could fit into a rented Buick, and drove off into the night.

Ojeda and the the other robbery conspirators — all but Victor Gerena — were caught and tried in the federal courthouse on Main Street in Hartford, where Gloria Gerena frequently participated in protests. Ojeda escaped and lived quietly as a fugitive in the Puerto Rican mountains until he was killed in a gunfight with FBI agents on Sept. 23, 2005.

In “Filiberto,” Gloria Gerena is interviewed on a rainy day in Frog Hollow, sitting in a sedan across the street from the brownstone where Ojeda and his lawyer lived during the trial. Gloria Gerena explains away the robbery as a legitimate act of war. And she tries to explain the absence from her life of her oldest son.

“Once it was understood that it was for a cause, many of us would say, and still say, ‘It’s an expropriation,’ ” Gloria Gerena said of the robbery. “Because that is what it is called, when you take away from the rich. Because if you say robbery, you’re criminalizing the struggle.”

Of Victor, she said: “I can’t say that I’ve paid more than anyone. But I do believe that with him being gone and his daughters growing up without him … not getting to know his grandchildren, his nephew and not being able to see each other … that’s been tough.”

Gerena died on Feb. 16. Funeral services are Friday at 11 a.m. at the D’Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford.