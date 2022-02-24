This renowned Connecticut theater will leave its building for good, to perform shows all around the city

Jacob Padron, artistic director of Long Wharf Theatre. Marc J. Franklin/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven will vacate its building at 222 Sargent Drive, which it has occupied for 57 years, the theater announced this week. In a move to become a company “of, for and by the community,” Long Wharf will stage shows in various venues all around the city starting in fall 2023.

The theater company’s long-term lease expires in June. Theater leadership and the board have decided not to pursue another long-term lease, Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón said.

Padrón said a short-term extension on the lease is being pursued to make it easier for the theater staff to move out. If that extension is approved, some shows, workshops and readings may be held in the Sargent Drive theater between summer 2022 and summer 2023, he said.

During that year, the theater company will go into the community to get ideas about where shows can be performed and what sort of shows people want to see. Padrón said that creators of future shows will be allowed to choose where their shows are performed, from the array of community venues.

“Long Wharf Theatre is a place that produces great art. We will remain committed to producing new plays, classics, musicals,” Padrón said. “That’s our history and we will continue to build on that history.

“We want to be theater company of, for and by the community. If we are not anchored to a space, a single venue, it will allow us to manifest that,” he said.

Board chairwoman Nancy Alexander said the decision to let the building go and become an itinerant theater was not pandemic-related, nor was it rent-related. Managing Director Kit Ingui estimated the cost of rent, utilities, insurance, maintenance and general operations of the space at more than $500,000 a year. Alexander said the decision to vacate the space is rather a reflection of changing audience trends that go back many years.

“The overall financial model has not been working for Long Wharf,” she said. “The financial model that has worked for regional theaters for a long time was dependent on very large number of subscribers.

“Subscribers around the country have been dropping. Theaters have been more reliant on contributed income rather than ticket income,” she said. An operation on the scale of Long Wharf Theater, in its large physical space, is no longer financially sustainable, she said. “We’re just being realistic,” she said.

Padrón said the theater is financially stable. “We are on a solid footing, but like most theaters we have to really think about our resources and be thoughtful stewards of our resources,” he said.

Alexander added that the theater increasingly competes with streaming entertainment for viewers’ attention. She also cited and an overall decrease in the amount of free time in people’s lives. “People are stretched, even before the pandemic, in ways that are different from any time in the past,” she said.

Both Padrón and Alexander both acknowledge that the theater’s location, in a largely industrial area hard by I-95, was often a stumbling block to community involvement.

“Unless you know where to find us, you’re not going to stumble upon us walking downtown,” Padrón said. “Sometimes it’s hard to find, especially if you don’t have a car.”

Both are excited about bringing shows into the communities. Alexander compared the itinerant model to last summer’s “Play on My Block” project, which presented the play “Passing Strange” in two city parks.

“It felt completely different, out in the open. The folks who attended were people we had never seen inside the Long Wharf Theatre,” she said. “It was thrilling. It was so fun. Also, it was a meaningfully chosen piece,” an African-American rock musical.

Padrón said the theater company may set up a campus in the future, “but we don’t want to do that without the community’s input. That will help to inform us what the path is.”

Alexander acknowledged that letting go of the building, where many older patrons have fond memories, may alienate those patrons. “I worry about that. It’s up to us to win them back,” she said.

Adriane Jefferson, director of the Department of Arts and Cultural Affairs for the City of New Haven, said she hopes Long Wharf’s new model “will allow the concept of theater to reach new, previously underserved audiences in New Haven and beyond.

“What Long Wharf Theatre is doing dovetails perfectly with the City of New Haven’s recently launched Cultural Equity Plan, which centers anti-racist efforts to reach communities that have been historically underserved by our city’s rich cultural offerings,” Jefferson said. “Long Wharf’s new vision will be a big part in helping this plan succeed and ensuring all of New Haven is able to thrive.”

Long Wharf will finish its 2021-2022 season before the transition. “Dream Hou$e,” Eliana Pipes’ story about two sisters dealing with gentrification, will run March 15 to April 3. “Queen,” Madhuri Shekar’s drama about two friends facing a dilemma in their scientific research, will run May 17 to June 5.

Long Wharf will hold community forums to discuss what New Haven residents want to see from Long Wharf in the future. The forums that already have been scheduled will be from 7 to 8 p.m. March 9, 24 (both virtual) and April 7 at the theater’s Sargent Drive location, and from 2 to 3 p.m. April 2 at the New Haven Free Public Library’s Mitchell Branch, 37 Harrison St. Details on the virtual events and future forums can be found at longwharf.org .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .