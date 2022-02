During an appearance on “First Take” this morning, Isiah Thomas made his case for LeBron James being basketball’s Greatest Of All Time. “When I say he’s the GOAT, here’s what I mean. When you talk about he and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] in terms of their 20-year dominance over a sport, and then both of them being able to touch every single aspect of the statistical categories and be leaders in that category,” Thomas said. “You can’t be considered the GOAT and not lead in any statistical category.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO