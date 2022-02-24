ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Hewitt-Trussville girls win Helena Open

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports HELENA — The Hewitt-Trussville girls golf team  won the Helena Girls Open earlier this week. The event was held at Oak Mountain State Park....

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville varsity blanks Helena; middle school’s Beaver throws no-hitter in tournament

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — It’s a good time to be a Husky. The Hewitt-Trussville varsity team defeated Helena 3-0 on Friday evening while the Hewitt Middle School team won the Perfect Game Middle School Tournament on Saturday, including a no-hitter by the Huskies’ starting pitcher. During the varsity’s victory over Helena, Baker […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville baseball rolls past Arab, Pinson Valley

From The Tribune staff reports ALBERTVILLE — Springville’s varsity baseball team took two games here as Albertville hosted Arab, Pinson Valley and the Tigers on Saturday, February 26, 2022. In the 11 a.m. varsity game, Springville rolled to a 5-1 victory over Arab behind Brady Gillespie, who pitched 4-and-a-third innings with eight strikeouts. Caleb McCarty […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville softball blows our Mortimer Jordan

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Sophomore pitcher Sara Phillips moved to 17-0 as a starter and the Hewitt-Trussville girls showed strong judgment at the plate, exploiting a Mortimer Jordan pitching duo that couldn’t find the plate in Thursday night’s 15-0 victory on ‘Taylor Burt Day,’ honoring their coach. After walking Hannah Dorsett and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Trussville, AL
City
Homewood, AL
Trussville, AL
Sports
City
Helena, AL
Helena, AL
Sports
The Trussville Tribune

Springville drops close one to Homewood

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — The Springville Tigers tied the Patriots with a run in the fifth, but Homewood scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning and closed out a scoreless top of the seventh to win 3-1 here Thursday night, February 24, 2022. Bryan Payne took the loss for Springville, […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy