Hewitt-Trussville girls win Helena Open

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — For five innings, Pelham had Hewitt-Trussville on the ropes. but in the bottom of the sixth, with five outs left in the game, the Huskies took advantage of three errors to score four runs and win, 6-3. The Huskies’ Riley Quick pitched all seven innings, picking up the […]

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO