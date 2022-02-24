Ciara Plays Dress Up in Statement Outfits in Behind-The-Scenes Video on Instagram

Click here to read the full article.

Ciara knows how to show her versatility when it comes to clothing. The “1,2 Step” singer shared a video on Instagram Wednesday that showed her walking around in four different looks that have graced her Instagram feed and red carpets alike.

When it comes to the first outfit, Ciara wore a lime green t-shirt tucked into a pair of completely distressed Levi’s jeans. She accessorized with a pair of chic square sunglasses, a gaggle of layered necklaces and a number of bangles on each arm.

On her feet, she wore a pair of black strappy sandals that elevated her casual attire and added a height of approximately three inches to her ensemble.

For the second look, Ciara wore a head-to-toe denim number consisting of a denim top that had contrasting denim layered on the surface of the garment. She tucked the shirt into a pair of stiletto boot jeans that tied the moment together seamlessly — literally. For accessories, she wore a multitude of necklaces around her neck and a gold and silver belt that had charms dangling from it that added movement to Ciara’s stride.

The third outfit consisted of an edgy black dress that featured thin straps and a heart neckline. The garment had metallic embellishments on the neckline, and it had a high-low design and incorporated one piece of hanging fabric on the front of the dress in the middle. She accessorized with two diamond necklaces and a plethora of gold bangles. To ground everything, Ciara chose a pair of tall black leather knee-high boots that had the same adornments from the neckline strewn all over the shoes, just in a bigger format.

And finally, Ciara wore an edgy black gown that had a crisscross cutout style that also had a plunging neckline and two slits on either side of the piece. To finish off everything, Ciara popped on a pair of black gladiator-heeled sandals that laced all the way up her calf for an intricate apperance.

The “Got Me Good” singer has also created her own lane within the fashion industry. She has landed campaigns and partnership deals with Kohl’s, Nike and Roberto Cavalli. And currently, she and her husband collaborated on their venture named The House of LR &C, which strives to provide products from brands that embody love, respect and care and give back to the world.

