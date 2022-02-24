ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ciara Plays Dress Up in Statement Outfits in Behind-The-Scenes Video on Instagram

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YBbu_0eOFp1dH00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara knows how to show her versatility when it comes to clothing. The “1,2 Step” singer shared a video on Instagram Wednesday that showed her walking around in four different looks that have graced her Instagram feed and red carpets alike.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

When it comes to the first outfit, Ciara wore a lime green t-shirt tucked into a pair of completely distressed Levi’s jeans. She accessorized with a pair of chic square sunglasses, a gaggle of layered necklaces and a number of bangles on each arm.

On her feet, she wore a pair of black strappy sandals that elevated her casual attire and added a height of approximately three inches to her ensemble.

For the second look, Ciara wore a head-to-toe denim number consisting of a denim top that had contrasting denim layered on the surface of the garment. She tucked the shirt into a pair of stiletto boot jeans that tied the moment together seamlessly — literally. For accessories, she wore a multitude of necklaces around her neck and a gold and silver belt that had charms dangling from it that added movement to Ciara’s stride.

The third outfit consisted of an edgy black dress that featured thin straps and a heart neckline. The garment had metallic embellishments on the neckline, and it had a high-low design and incorporated one piece of hanging fabric on the front of the dress in the middle. She accessorized with two diamond necklaces and a plethora of gold bangles. To ground everything, Ciara chose a pair of tall black leather knee-high boots that had the same adornments from the neckline strewn all over the shoes, just in a bigger format.

And finally, Ciara wore an edgy black gown that had a crisscross cutout style that also had a plunging neckline and two slits on either side of the piece. To finish off everything, Ciara popped on a pair of black gladiator-heeled sandals that laced all the way up her calf for an intricate apperance.

The “Got Me Good” singer has also created her own lane within the fashion industry. She has landed campaigns and partnership deals with Kohl’s, Nike and Roberto Cavalli. And currently, she and her husband collaborated on their venture named The House of LR &C, which strives to provide products from brands that embody love, respect and care and give back to the world.

Click through the gallery to see Ciara’s style evolution through the years.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj ‘Doesn’t Take a Loss’ in Head-to-Toe Burberry Plaid Outfit With Sock Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj has a penchant for Burberry and is not afraid to show it. The “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday morning that showed her wearing a glitzy and fashion-forward look suitable for the flashy musician. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj wore a head-to-toe ensemble consisting of a trench coat decked out in the brand’s iconic plaid print that had a black lining. Underneath, she wore a black sheer plunging bodysuit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The “And Just Like That” actress was spotted while making her way to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Saturday. For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

Julianne Hough Is a Literal Walking Fire Emoji in Cutout Dress and Instagram Is Obsessed

Julianne Hough fans might love her glam team just as much as she does. The multi-hyphenated TV personality posted an Instagram video on January 25 showing off her transition from skin and hair prep to looking red carpet ready. The 33-year-old actress, dancer and singer began her transformation with a purple sheet mask, hair rollers and a simple grey tank top. Julianne then does a quick a hair flip and within seconds, she is dressed to the nines in a creme, halter-style dress with a fun cutout. What's more, her now-perfectly straightened hair flows in the wind and her skin glows with neutral makeup paired with a red lip.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Ciara
Person
Keke Palmer
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#The Dress
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

All the Details on Simone Biles’ Super-Special Engagement Ring

In case you missed yesterdays happy/joyful news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged!!!!!!!!. Simone announced the news on Instagram along with a ton of beautiful pics, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
NFL
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross wows fans with latest poolside photo

Tracee Ellis Ross is absolutely glowing in her latest picture posted to Instagram. The Black-ish star shared a slew of candid images where the actress is sitting on the floor, and while in some she is dressed in full glam, she snuck in an image of herself sporting nothing but a towel.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy