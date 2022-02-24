‘Battle On the Beach’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV With Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington & Taniya Nayak Returning

Click here to read the full article.

Design rivals Taniya Nayak ( Restaurant Impossible ), Ty Pennington ( Rock the Block ) and Alison Victoria ( Windy City Rehab ) will reunite for another round of Battle on the Beach . HGTV has renewed the competition series for a second season, which will be set in Surfside, TX.

Season 2 will feature three new teams of house flippers who complete weekly renovation challenges with the goal to add the most value to their home and win a $50,000 grand prize. The competition will play out over the course of five hour-long episodes and an extended 90-minute premiere in summer 2022.

“ Battle on the Beach is summer programming at its best – sun and surf combined with light, family-friendly competition,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming and production, HGTV. “It’s a surefire way to engage our audience while they mentally escape to the beach.”



Battle on the Beach is produced by Departure Films.