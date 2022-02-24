ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Battle On the Beach’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV With Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington & Taniya Nayak Returning

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1209fK_0eOFoynE00

Click here to read the full article.

Design rivals Taniya Nayak ( Restaurant Impossible ), Ty Pennington ( Rock the Block ) and Alison Victoria ( Windy City Rehab ) will reunite for another round of Battle on the Beach . HGTV has renewed the competition series for a second season, which will be set in Surfside, TX.

Season 2 will feature three new teams of house flippers who complete weekly renovation challenges with the goal to add the most value to their home and win a $50,000 grand prize. The competition will play out over the course of five hour-long episodes and an extended 90-minute premiere in summer 2022.

Battle on the Beach is summer programming at its best – sun and surf combined with light, family-friendly competition,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming and production, HGTV. “It’s a surefire way to engage our audience while they mentally escape to the beach.”

Battle on the Beach is produced by Departure Films.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘9-1-1’: Arielle Kebbel Joins Fox Drama Series

Arielle Kebbel is set for a major recurring role opposite Oliver Stark in Fox drama series 9-1-1. Kebbel will play Lucy Donato, an LAFD Firefighter working at rival firehouse 147, but joins together with the 118 for a daring rescue. Lucy is super confident, fearless and is as quick at making life or death decisions as she is at speaking her mind. In many ways she is a daredevil counterpart to the 118’s Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley (Stark). Kebbel’s character will be introduced in the series’ spring premiere on Monday, March 21 at 8 PM. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’: Series Reboot “Alive & Well” At Paramount+

Paramount+ is still on track with its reboot of classic procedural Criminal Minds. This comes despite reports last summer, stirred by comments by series star Paget Brewster, that the project might have been dead at the streamer. Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.” Clemens, who took on her new role at the streamer last summer, in addition to running Paramount Television Studios, said that the delay of the reboot was down to the executive shuffle at the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mark Stroman Dies: Award-Winning Former Fox And Endeavor Marketing Executive Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Mark Stroman, the veteran Fox and Endeavor marketing executive who helped launch memorable global campaigns including “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas” for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the “Nobody Better Lay a Finger On My Butterfinger!” campaign featuring The Simpsons‘ Bart Simpson, has died. Stroman died February 22 of complications from Covid, according to a family spokesperson. He was 58. Stroman, a San Francisco Bay Area native known for his fun-loving nature, was one of the original employees at a just-launched Fox Broadcasting and later helped create the marketing division...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Victoria
Person
Ty Pennington
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Retta and Alison from HGTV's Ugliest House in America

HGTV is the go-to channel for anyone who loves to see a satisfying before and after. Home renovation fans have a huge selection of shows to get stuck into on HGTV including Flip or Flop, Home Town, Rock The Block, Holmes Family Rescue and many more. Ugliest House in America...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Hbo Max#On The Beach#Departure Films#Chelsea Cole
TheWrap

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Says She Had to Keep Amy Schneider’s Winning Streak a Secret

Mayim Bialik had to spend the last few weeks hiding the fact that she never got to meet Amy Schneider, whose 40-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended last week. That’s because Ken Jennings, with whom Bialik is sharing co-hosting duties on the Sony quiz show, was the host during Schneider’s two-month streak. But given the delay between taping the show and airing it, Bialik, who also stars on Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” had to play coy with her co-stars the entire time.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Leading Lady That He Misses

We’re right there with ya, sir. You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Rare Vintage Photos of Lucille Ball's Life at Her Many Homes

As the star of I Love Lucy, American actress Lucille Ball is still undoubtedly one of Hollywood's biggest names. Born in Jamestown, New York, she moved frequently throughout her young childhood, as a result of her father's job as a Bell Telephone linesman. After deciding to pursue a career in show business, Ball moved to New York City, then eventually across the country to Los Angeles. It was in California that her career really took off—and so did her experience as a homeowner. Though Ball wasn't one to snatch up real estate like some celebrities today, she did own a few homes throughout her life. Take a peek inside three of them in these vintage photos.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert And Alison Sweeney Were Riled Up After Learning Another Hallmark Star Wouldn’t Take Her Kids To Disneyland

Co-stars Autumn Reeser, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney are spending some time together right now promoting their upcoming Hallmark films, a trilogy that started with The Wedding Veil. The new movies are about “friendship and connection,” according to Lacey Chabert. However, there’s at least one thing they weren't 100% on the same page about in their personal lives: Disneyland.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What's Going on With the Lawsuit Against Dave and Jenny Marrs of 'Fixer to Fabulous'?

With so many home renovation shows to watch on HGTV, each new addition to the network has to be unique in its own way. To audiences, there's definitely something special about Fixer to Fabulous. The husband-and-wife duo leading the show are Dave and Jenny Marrs. They work together to restore older homes into living spaces that are considered more modern and contemporary.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Joanna Gaines Recalls Rough Patch She Went Through Last Year

Joanna Gaines had to find ways to take care of herself amid a rough patch last year, the Fixer Upper star writes in a new essay for her Magnolia Journal magazine. Gaines launched the Magnolia Network with husband Chip Gaines in January 2022 after the premiere was pushed back months due to pandemic-related production delays, and admits in the essay she had to learn to introduce a bit of balance into her life.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis Found Love Again With Producer Shane Farley! Meet Her Boyfriend

Family means everything to Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis. It’s the foundation of all of her successful series, the inspiration behind some of her most popular recipes and the reason why she continues to take her fame to new heights. When she’s not in front of the cameras, Giada enjoys spending quality time with her daughter, Jade Thompson, and her boyfriend, television producer Shane Farley.
RECIPES
Deadline

Deadline

52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy