‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Michael Rispoli & Paloma Guzman Join Starz Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce and Sopranos alum Michael Rispoli and Paloma Guzman ( Roswell, New Mexico, The Deuce) are set for heavily recurring roles in Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan .

From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Rispoli will portray Sal Boselli, the powerful, charismatic, Italian mob boss of Newark, New Jersey.

Guzman will play Detective Regina Foyle, a veteran NYPD detective with a sensitive yet rugged side. She’s a contradiction in all the best ways.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Kemp through her company End of Episode and Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Penn is the creator/showrunner of Raising Kanan. Also executive producing are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.

Rispoli starred in three seasons of David Simon’s The Deuce for HBO and will soon be seen recurring in the Paramount+ series The Offer. He also recently appeared opposite Tom Holland in the Russo Brothers feature for Apple+, Cherry . Rispoli is repped by Principal Entertainment and The Gersh Agency.

Known for her role as Jacki Molina in Pretty Little Liars, Guzman recently wrapped filming a major recurring role on the upcoming season of Roswell, New Mexico. Her previous credits include a recurring role on the final season of HBO’s The Deuce , as well as roles on Law & Order: SVU, FBI, Shades of Blue , among others. Guzman is represented by APA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

#Hbo Max#Starz Lionsgate#Italian#Nypd#Penn#Lionsgate Tv#Hbo#Paramount#The Russo Brothers#Apple#Cherry#Principal Entertainment#The Gersh Agency#Deuce#Svu#Fbi#Shades Of Blue
