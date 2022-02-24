ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Producers Guild Of America Innovation Award Nominees Set

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYc0Q_0eOFosUs00

Click here to read the full article.

The Producers Guild of America today revealed the nominees for its 2022 PGA Innovation Award, which recognizes the production of a noteworthy, impactful new-media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience.

The winner will be announced during the New York Nominees Celebration on March 14 at the Bryant Park Grill Garden in Manhattan. The PGA Awards in the Short Form, Sports and Children’s categories also will be presented that night.

The main PGA Awards ceremony honoring films and TV shows is set for March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The in-person show was rescheduled from February 26 amid the Omicron surge.

PGA Awards Nominations: ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Dune’, ‘King Richard’ & ‘CODA’ Among Pics Vying For Marquee Prize

Here are the nominees for the 2022 PGA Innovation Award:

Artificial: Factions (96 Next)
Breonna’s Garden (YesUniverse)
Eschaton (Chorus Productions Holdings, INC)
Eternals: AR Story Experience (Walt Disney Studios)
For All Mankind: Time Capsule (Apple)
Live@Expo (Hovercast)
Madrid Noir (Atlas V / No Ghost)
Namoo (Baobab Studios)
Pacha Mama (Noitom International, Inc.)
The MetaMovie Presents: Alien Rescue (The MetaMovie)
The Severance Theory: Welcome to Respite (Ferryman Collective)
Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb (CityLights)

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Hollywood Guilds Playing It Safe, Will Require Proof Of Vaccinations At Awards Shows

Hollywood’s guilds are playing it safe this awards season. Proof of vaccinations will be required for all those attending the SAG Awards, the DGA Awards, the Producers Guild Awards, the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, the Art Directors Guild Awards and the Cinematographers Guild’s Publicists Awards Luncheon. And it’s only fitting since Hollywood’s unions were among the first unions in the nation to allow employers to require vaccinations as a condition of employment, which made a safe return to work possible during the two-year-long Covid pandemic. The WGA is playing it safest of all: its awards, set for March...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

RespectAbility Opens Applications for Fourth Annual Entertainment Lab; Expands To Two Cohorts

Click here to read the full article. RespectAbility, a nonprofit focused on fighting stigmas of people with disabilities in media and advocating for more authentic representation, is opening applications for the fourth annual Entertainment Lab for disabled entertainment professionals. Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 11. The Entertainment Lab aims to help develop and elevate the talent pipeline of diverse professionals with disabilities working behind-the-scenes in television, film, and streaming. At the same time, we are introducing them to studio executives and other decision makers who will advise Lab Fellows on various aspects of the industry and their craft. “This is...
ADVOCACY
Deadline

Mark Stroman Dies: Award-Winning Former Fox And Endeavor Marketing Executive Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Mark Stroman, the veteran Fox and Endeavor marketing executive who helped launch memorable global campaigns including “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas” for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the “Nobody Better Lay a Finger On My Butterfinger!” campaign featuring The Simpsons‘ Bart Simpson, has died. Stroman died February 22 of complications from Covid, according to a family spokesperson. He was 58. Stroman, a San Francisco Bay Area native known for his fun-loving nature, was one of the original employees at a just-launched Fox Broadcasting and later helped create the marketing division...
NFL
bayoubeatnews.com

Issa Rae to receive Visionary Award at 2022 Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today that actor and producer Issa Rae will be honored with the 2022 Visionary Award. Rae will receive the award at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The Visionary Award honors producers across...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Berlanti
KEYT

Screen Actors Guild Awards to offer Oscars preview

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off with a “Hamilton” reunion, feature a lifetime achievement award for Helen Mirren and, maybe, supply a preview of the upcoming Academy Awards. The SAG Awards, taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, begin at 8 p.m. EST Sunday and air on both TNT and TBS. After the Golden Globes in January were a non-event, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be Hollywood’s first major, televised, in-person awards — complete with a teeming red carpet and teary-eyed speeches — this year. The show will open with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild#Sag Award#Streaming Tv#Innovation#The Pga Awards#Omicron#Licorice Pizza#Coda#Walt Disney Studios#Baobab Studios#Noitom International#Metamovie
Cinema Blend

The Marvels: An Updated Cast List, Including Brie Larson

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be treating fans to a whole lot of big screen adventure in 2023 with the cosmic craziness of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the microscopic madness of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, but before either of them arrives in theaters we will get to see director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. Admittedly it’s a film that we don’t know much about plot-wise, beyond the fact that it will be a contemporary story, but certainly helping raise our anticipation for the action is the movie’s great cast.
MOVIES
Deadline

Rupert Grint And Nikki Amuka-Bird Join Dave Bautista In M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock At The Cabin’

EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird have joined Dave Bautista in M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated Knock at the Cabin. Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the thriller for Universal Pictures. Knock at the Cabin will be released by Universal Pictures on February 3, 2023. As with all Shyamalan films, plot details are being kept under lock & key. This comes on the heels of his recent film Old, which surpassed $90 million globally this summer and is Shyamalan’s sixth film to open number one at the box office. He is currently the head of this year’s Berlin Film Festival, which is...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith Among Presenters at 2022 SAG Awards

Castmembers from the five nominated film ensembles will introduce clips from their respective movies at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was announced Wednesday. The actors representing their nominated features will be Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds from Focus Features’ Belfast; Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin from Apple TV+’s CODA; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry from Netflix’s Don’t Look Up; Lady Gaga and Jared Leto from MGM/UA’s House of Gucci; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith from Warner Bros.’ King Richard.More from The Hollywood ReporterJimmy Fallon...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Kevin Smith Says ‘Spider-Man’ Snub Proves Why No One Watches Oscars: ‘Make a Populist Choice’

Kevin Smith isn’t happy with the Academy for snubbing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in the best picture race. Despite earning critical acclaim and being one of the highest-grossing films ever made with over $750 million in the U.S. and over $1.7 billion globally, the latest “Spider-Man” film earned just a single Oscar nomination. The film will compete in the visual effects race. Not even the Academy expanding the best picture category to 10 nominees was enough to get “Spider-Man: No Way Home” a nomination for the Oscars’ biggest prize.
MOVIES
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Stunning Performances from ‘Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture’ Nominee Lakeith Stanfield

In just a short time frame, actor Lakeith Stanfield has shown viewers the kind of versatility not typically seen in a young acting career. He started in indie films like the 2013 drama Short Term 12. He’s since worked on major studio films like Straight Outta Compton and Knives Out. Though he’s usually unintentionally stealing the spotlight as a supporting actor, Stanfield made his actual leading debut in 2018 with the Black surrealist comedy.
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Dinklage’s Singing ‘Cyrano,’ ‘The Godfather’ 50th Anniversary & Oscar Shorts Enter Parched Market For New Releases – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. Joe Wright’s Cyrano twirls onto 797 screens, the highest-profile specialty release in weeks (as the market awaits Focus Features The Outfit with Mark Rylance and Sony Pictures Classics Mothering Sunday). But the well reviewed period musical romance from UAR starring Peter Dinklage is landing in a tough place. Industry estimates anticipate a low single digit opening given the inconsistent reception for movie musicals and the fact that its key older demos, especially women, have been the slowest to return to theaters. Cyrano is based on Edmond Ronstand’s late 19th century drama Cyrano de Bergerac...
MOVIES
Deadline

Joni James Dies: 1950s Pop Star Who Sang ‘Why Don’t You Believe Me?’ Was 91

Click here to read the full article. Joni James, a popular singer in the 1950s who scored several pre-rock hits including “Why Don’t You Believe Me?” and “How Important Can It Be?” and continued to chart throughout the decade, has died. She was 91. James’ son, Michael Acquaviva, told The Washington Post that she died February 20 of natural causes in West Palm Beach, FL. Born Giavanna Carmello Babbo on September 22, 1930 in Chicago, James was working as a dancer by age 12 and toured in Canada in the late 1940s. She also was modeling by high school. After pivoting to...
MUSIC
Columbian

Bruce Willis gets his own category in Razzies

LOS ANGELES — The 2022 Razzie Awards nominations are out, and one thing is certain: Bruce Willis is going to win. Why? Because the Golden Raspberry Awards — the self-proclaimed “ugly cousin to the Oscars” that salutes “the worst of cinematic under-achievements” — has created a special category just for the “Die Hard” star: Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy