Palm Beach, FL

Baby porcupines born at Palm Beach Zoo

By CBS12 News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Zoo has some new residents. Cleo the African crested porcupine gave birth to three baby porcupines, or porcupettes, on Feb. 3. Priscilla the porcupine is...

