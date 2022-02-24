ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow jumps 85 points on gains in Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago
By Marketwatch
DOW UPDATE

Powered by positive momentum for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Thursday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 85 points (0.3%) higher, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have risen $13.64, or 7.2%, while those of Microsoft are up $14.34, or 5.1%, combining for an approximately 184-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Intel (INTC) Walt Disney (DIS) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

