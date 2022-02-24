ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP: Liquor Enforcement Officer arrested in rape of two children

 2 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested and charged a Liquor Enforcement Officer for the sexual assault of two girls in his Blacklick Township home.

Charges have been filed against 40-year-old Scott Berdine after two girls came forward to police about Berdine assaulting them in his home multiple times between 2017 and 2021 when they were between six and eight years old.

These assaults allegedly occurred as recently as the Fourth of July weekend 2021.

When Berdine was asked why the girls might have come forward, police noted Berdine claimed it was to create drama and the girls were put up to it, saying none of these accusations happened.

PSP reports that Berdine has been employed with them as an Enforcement Officer 3 within the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement since September 2008. He is assigned to the Punxsutawney District Enforcement Office and is suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.

The following felony and misdemeanor charges were filed by the PSP Troop A Ebensburg Criminal Investigation Unit:

for acts committed by the accused to a girl (age 6-7) between Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2018

  • Rape of a child
  • Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child
  • Indecent Assault person less than 13 years of age
  • Corruption of Minors

for acts committed by the accused to a girl (age 6-8) between Jan. 1, 2019 – July 5, 2021

  • (2 counts) Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child
  • (3 counts) Indecent Assault person less than 13 years of age
  • (2 counts) Corruption of Minors

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8. Berdine has since been released on cash bail.

abc27 News

abc27 News

