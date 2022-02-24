ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

PSP: Liquor Enforcement Officer arrested in rape of two children

By Bill Shannon
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bo9t1_0eOFnEfN00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested and charged a Liquor Enforcement Officer for the sexual assault of two girls in his Blacklick Township home.

Charges have been filed against 40-year-old Scott Berdine after two girls came forward to police about Berdine assaulting them in his home multiple times between 2017 and 2021 when they were between six and eight years old.

2 charged after child takes drugs into prison

These assaults allegedly occurred as recently as the Fourth of July weekend 2021.

When Berdine was asked why the girls might have come forward, police noted Berdine claimed it was to create drama and the girls were put up to it, saying none of these accusations happened.

PSP reports that Berdine has been employed with them as an Enforcement Officer 3 within the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement since September 2008. He is assigned to the Punxsutawney District Enforcement Office and is suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.

The following felony and misdemeanor charges were filed by the PSP Troop A Ebensburg Criminal Investigation Unit:

for acts committed by the accused to a girl (age 6-7) between Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2018

  • Rape of a child
  • Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child
  • Indecent Assault person less than 13 years of age
  • Corruption of Minors

for acts committed by the accused to a girl (age 6-8) between Jan. 1, 2019 – July 5, 2021

  • (2 counts) Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child
  • (3 counts) Indecent Assault person less than 13 years of age
  • (2 counts) Corruption of Minors

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8. Berdine has since been released on cash bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Punxsutawney, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Punxsutawney, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Psp#Liquor#Pennsylvania State Police#Sexual Assaults#Wtaj#The Psp Troop#Indecent Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WKBN

‘Stand your ground’ laws grow after Trayvon spotlight

The “stand your ground” self-defense law had been in effect in Florida for more than six years when it became part of the national vocabulary with the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012. When the 17-year-old was fatally shot, Florida was still one of the few states with the law that removes the duty to retreat before using deadly force in the face of danger.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 1,300 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 26 follow: Total Change New cases 2,652,634 +1,330 Hospitalizations 112,289 +86 ICU admissions 13,214 +10 Deaths* 36,580 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy