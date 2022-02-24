ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Key Players Facing Huge Opportunities After All-Star Break

By Brett Siegel
NBA Analysis Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we get ready for the stretch-run of the 2021-22 NBA season, there are plenty of questions being presented to teams and players across the league. From Chris Paul’s injury situation in Phoenix, to the new Brooklyn Nets’ “Big 3” not...

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
Chris Paul
Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NBA Executive Gets Brutally Honest About Harden, Embiid Duo

The Philadelphia 76ers shook things up in a major way ahead of the NBA trade deadline when the Ben Simmons saga finally came to an end. They agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sending Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks out of town in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
Brooklyn Nets
LeBron James and agent Rich Paul accused of going to war against the Lakers

Basketball superstar LeBron James is reportedly disenchanted with the Los Angeles Lakers front office and is ready to bolt the marquee franchise in the very near future. James and the Lakers are comparable to “the early days of war,” The Athletic reports. James and Rich Paul are reportedly applying pressure on the organization. The adversarial relationship reportedly emanates from James’ desire to make moves before the trading deadline to improve the team. The Lakers currently sit ninth place in the Western Conference with a dismal 27-31 record. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make any trades, irking James significantly and has him with one foot out the door.
This Pelicans-Rockets Trade Features Zion Williamson To Houston

The New Orleans Pelicans had their hopes set high when they moved up five spots in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery to be in position to select Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick. Williamson appeared in just 24 games during his rookie campaign and showed off some truly...
Heat ready and looking forward to bunches of home games. Also, Jimmy Butler fined by NBA

The Miami Heat begins its post-All-Star break schedule on the road, but it will have plenty of time at home during the next few weeks. The Heat, which entered Friday in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record just a half game behind the first-place Chicago Bulls, resumed its schedule Friday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden after a week off from games. The Heat is right back at it on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena (8 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) to complete the back-to-back set.
The reason Ben Simmons’ Nets debut will have to wait

Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry joined the Brooklyn Nets over two weeks ago. They were traded from the Philadelphia 76ers on February 10, right before the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline. Curry and Drummond have four games under their belts in Brooklyn, but Simmons has yet to take the game-day court in a Nets uniform.
Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Steve Nash gives key update on Goran Dragic’s Nets debut

Like they were a season ago, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the most fortunate teams in this season’s NBA buyout market. Last year they landed Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. That duo has provided a big lift to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at different times since coming aboard. Griffin was key back in 2021, and Aldridge has been instrumental during the 2022 campaign. Now they’ve landed another former All-Star player who was at the top of many contenders’ wish lists, in Goran Dragic.
