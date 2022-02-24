ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's my kid, I’m going to do anything to get him to safety': Alabama doctor who was trying to adopt nine-year-old Ukrainian orphan launches desperate bid to rescue the youngster from war-torn country after Russian invasion

By Lillian Gissen For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

An Alabama doctor who was in the process of adopting a nine-year-old boy from Ukraine is desperately trying to rescue the orphan as war erupts between the country and Russia.

Dr. Christopher Jahraus, a radiation oncologist at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, said he wanted to adopt a child for a long time.

He and his wife, Gina, share five kids of their own, but he always felt like he could do more to help someone in need.

Through the organization Bridges of Faith, Christopher met Sashko last year - a nine year old orphan from Ukraine who had been abandoned by his alcoholic mother.

He was in the process of adopting the little boy when tensions began rising between the Ukraine and Russia.

The adoption process can take anywhere from six to nine months, but now, amid Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine, Christopher is determined to quickly bring Sashko back to the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ry574_0eOFmo8m00
An Alabama doctor who was in the process of adopting a nine-year-old boy from Ukraine is desperately trying to rescue the orphan as war erupts between the country and Russia 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUm9R_0eOFmo8m00
Through the organization Bridges of Faith, Dr. Christopher Jahraus and his wife, Gina, met Sashko - a nine-year-old orphan from Ukraine who was abandoned by his alcoholic mother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3Kzh_0eOFmo8m00
After Sashko spent a month with him in December, Christopher started the process of adopting the little boy - just as tensions began rising between the Ukraine and Russia

'He’s my kid,' he told local news outlet CBS 42. 'Just like any father, I’m going to do anything to get him to safety.'

Christopher was inspired after Reverend Tom Benz of Bridges of Faith - an organization dedicated to helping Ukraine orphans get adopted - made a speech at his church in 2020.

'My wife was the one who said that we needed to go talk to him,' he recalled.

'How can you not want to do your part to save one kid from the misery that they would live through?'

In December, the organization flew several Ukranian kids to Alabama for a month-long foster program. That's when Christopher first met Sashko - and the two had an instant connection.

'When I saw him, I felt similar to the moment when I saw my child for the first time,' said Christopher.

Sashko - who never had a relationship with his father - had spent about a year in the orphanage before he met Christopher.

On the way home from the airport, Christopher was moved when Sashko offered up his gum to the other children in the car.

'There’s just this inherent goodness for him,' he explained.

Over their month together, Sashko began calling Christopher 'papa,' and told him he loved him.

Christopher explained to People that Sashko was wrongly labeled as 'mentally retarded' by the orphanage.

Since he had previously studied pediatrics in medical school, he said he was able to diagnose the child with attention-deficit disorder.

'If Sashko stays there [in Ukraine], he'll be wrongly labeled his entire life - and he will never be given the opportunities to thrive that he would if he's brought here,' he told them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvrvY_0eOFmo8m00
The adoption process can take up to nine months, but now, amid Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine, he is determined to bring Sashko home to safety
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKcdb_0eOFmo8m00
Christoper (pictured with his wife), along with Bridges of Faith, is working with attorneys and Congressional leaders in an attempt to get Sashko to America

Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine today, with missiles raining from the sky, tanks rolling across the border from Belarus, and masses of attack helicopters swarming on capital Kyiv after Russian leader Vladimir Putin personally gave the order to attack.

Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian forces for control of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, 60 miles north of the capital Kyiv, amid fears the battle could damage storage facilities holding nuclear waste sparking a fallout that could blanket Europe.

According to Reverend Tom, he believes all the kids from the orphanage are currently safe since they are in a 'rural setting.'

'Our country coordinator in Ukraine is a neighbor's basement, in a makeshift bomb shelter in Kyiv. As far as we know, the kids are all OK. They are in fairly rural settings,' he explained.

Back in 2013, Russian government passed the Dima Yakovlev Law, which banned Americans from adopting Russian children.

And now, Christopher is terrified that something similar will happen in Ukraine - which is why he is determined to get Sashko out immediately.

He, along with Bridges of Faith, is working with attorneys and Congressional leaders in an attempt to move Sashko and the other orphans to a neighboring country, like Poland, Hungary, or Romania, where they will then be able to fly to America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rOCp_0eOFmo8m00
Russia launched war on Ukraine today, with missiles raining from the sky, tanks rolling across the border from Belarus, and masses of attack helicopters swarming on capital Kyiv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H69bP_0eOFmo8m00
Russian Mi-8 attack helicopters are pictured staging an assault on Gostomel air base, just on the outskirts of Kyiv, after Vladimir Putin launched an all-out attack on the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EkVU_0eOFmo8m00
Russian armored vehicles are pictured on roads near the Chernobyl plant, amid fears that damage to the facility could cause a radiation leak that would blanket Europe with fallout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEGND_0eOFmo8m00
A huge explosion is seen at Vinnytsia military base, in central Ukraine, as the country comes under all-out attack by Russia

'This is a crisis. We need to get these little kids over here,' Christopher said to CBS 42. 'Ultimately, we have the faith of Jesus Christ and we pray all the time for Sashko and the kids.

'The only way we can accept bad outcomes is through our faith, knowing that God has a bigger plan than what we can see.'

He explained to People that it was especially hard for him to watch the events unfold, since Sashko - who he said has a 'beautiful, loving, warm heart' - was just by his side last month.

'These kids just had visas a month ago. This shouldn't be a heavy lift but there are no embassies open in Ukraine and the one consular office that is open is not accepting travel requests right now,' he added.

'This is not about sanctions and political maneuverings. This is about little kids. It kills me to think that these little kids could fall under Russian rulers.'

