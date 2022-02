PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an ongoing shooting investigation. Officials state that police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred last year in West Philadelphia. The incident happened on October 8th, 2021, at the intersection of 59th and Filbert Streets. Shortly before 1:30 AM, a vehicle was driving northbound on 59th Street when it was intentionally struck by gunfire. The passenger was shot in the face but fortunately survived. The police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter, who was riding a bicycle in the area at the time of the incident and appeared to be waiting for the vehicle.

