Aion NA gets updates to Apsaranta, new missions, and a new instance in 8.1 update

By Chris Neal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North American version of MMORPG Aion has released its 8.1 update, bringing along some new things for players to do, whether it’s completing objectives in Apsaranta or entering a fresh new...

NME

‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ season two patch includes NPC enemies

Call Of Duty: Warzone season two has officially launched and introduces a whole lot of new content, including a game mode, NPC enemies, and more. Releasing for Call Of Duty: Vanguard as well, players will now notice that season two features two brand-new locations in the Tac Map – the Chemical Factory and Research Labs – filled with supply boxes with a higher chance of containing rarer items. The factory also contains Nebula V gas, which can be discharged by pressing a red button in the building.
NME

‘Final Fantasy 14’ is getting a new graphical update in patch 7.0

Naoki Yoshida, director and producer on Final Fantasy 14, has revealed the in-progress graphical update for the MMO. During the latest Letter from the Producer Livestream (February 19), Yoshida and his team announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be getting its first graphical update alongside patch 7.0. Although it’s not...
NME

‘Lost Ark’ update adds new EU server, stops players from getting booted

Smilegate has released a new Lost Ark patch that addresses the common booting problem for EU regions while adding a new server. Following the western launch of the Korean MMO on February 11, there have recently been reports of players being kicked from specific Lost Ark EU servers while waiting in lengthy queues of up to thousands of players.
PC Gamer

How does Lost Ark compare to Diablo 3 and Path of Exile?

There's nothing an ARPG loves more than a big fight, except perhaps rummaging through the corpses that are left over for a snazzier pair of shoes. So, with Lost Ark having recently entered the fray as a major contender to the ARPG throne, I thought it might be fun to toss it in a pit with the genre's other big-hitters of the last decade, namely Diablo 3 and Path of Exile, and let them duke it out in a series of arbitrary, but lethal, challenges. Which game has the loveliest loot, or the most satisfying skills? Which best conveys the feeling of turning a god into jam with the click of a mouse?
#Video Game#Aion Na#North American#Mmorpg Aion#Empyrean#Operation Sites#Asmodian#Lugbug
ComicBook

Elden Ring Gets New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Elden Ring's release is just a matter of hours away now for many, but for those who've already got the game pre-loaded or plan on playing the physical version at launch, it looks like you've got one more update to download first. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced this week the release of the Version 1.02 update which includes a set of patch notes as well to detail what's changed. Unfortunately for those looking for specifics, the notes are rather vague in their descriptions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lost Ark: Starting classes ranked

Lost Ark has quickly become one of the biggest MMORPGs in the world, breaking records on Steam within a day of the free-to-play version finally launching. Lost Ark is an isometric Korean MMO that looks great, and can certainly keep you engaged for hours. There are five main classes you...
GamesRadar+

Pokemon fans are getting their hopes up for a Gen 9 reveal

Pokemon fans are getting their hopes up for a Gen 9 reveal this coming weekend. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced a brand new Pokemon Presents showcase for Sunday, February 27. Now that we're just 48 hours away from the presentation, Pokemon fans have got "Gen 9" trending on Twitter by voicing their hopes for the showcase.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Digital Trends

How to get all bonus outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is brimming with life. This isn't the first time the series has gone full 3D, but it is a massive leap over prior games that, even with 3D models, stuck to an overhead and isometric viewpoint for most of the time. The last entries in the ever-popular Pokémon series did start introducing a more developed and expansive system for customizing your character. While older games, at best, let you pick your gender, we now have a host of outfits to style our trainers however we like.
ClutchPoints

Fortnite Guides: How to get Rogue and Gambit in the Item Shop

We got new Marvel heroes in town. In this Fortnite Guide, we will teach you how to get Rogue and Gambit in the Fortnite Item Shop. Recently in Fortnite’s item shop, mutants from the X-Men made their comeback. Most notably one of the X-Men’s power couples in Rogue and Gambit made their official debut in Fortnite. Here’s how you get them.
hypebeast.com

'GRID Legends' Launches Today With Fresh Story Mode and Cross-Platform Multiplayer

A year after it was announced during E3, the highly-anticipated racing title GRID Legends is finally here. With more than 100 vehicles in its library for you to play with, the new GRID title comes with its very own unique story and career mode thrusting players in the midst of a dramatic mixed-reality set. Once you’ve completed the story portion, you’ll be able to access the full career mode, where you can fight for more championships and enter a host of new events. Of course, there’ll also be an online multiplayer element, which is now both cross-platform and cross-generation.
GamesRadar+

Fortnite brings back Aloy for Horizon Forbidden West's launch

Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy is back and ready for it all over again in Fortnite Battle Royale. As you can see just below, Aloy has now dropped back into Fortnite, and you can now acquire Horizon Forbidden West's protagonist through the in-game item store. You can purchase Aloy by herself for the sum total of 1,500 V-Bucks, or you can shell out a total of 2,600 V-Bucks if you want to bag the character plus the Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, and the Heart-rizon Emote.
ComicBook

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Beta Announced

Square Enix announced earlier in the month it planned to release Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent in Europe in North America which would mark the first time it's gotten a wider release than just in Japan. At the time, there were talks of a beta for those who wanted to try out the game, and while the beta isn't here just yet, those interested now have the opportunity to sign up for the opportunity to try it early via pre-registrations.
GamesRadar+

Everything announced at the Pokemon Day Pokemon Direct

Although it was only 14 minutes long, that didn't stop today's special Pokemon Day Pokemon Direct dropping a whole host of exciting updates for fans. From Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, two brand new games dropping in late 2022, to a major update for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it's a brilliant time to be a Poke fan. Here's everything announced at today's Pokemon Day Direct.
PC Gamer

Has Destiny 2 just delivered the best shooter campaign of the year?

When Bungie referenced series like Doom and Halo in the run-up to The Witch Queen's launch, I was sceptical. Most of Destiny 2's expansion campaigns have been weak—hampered by Bungie's desire to repurpose missions for repeatable activities like Beyond Light's Empire Hunts, which served to give players something to do before the later, more fleshed out seasons arrived. It meant that some of the biggest moments of each campaign—including Beyond Light's final boss—adhered to the rigid template of their associated activity.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Firing Range Changes Leaked

An Apex Legends leak appears to have revealed how the Firing Range training area will change in an upcoming update. The Firing Range has been in Apex Legends ever since the game first launched in February 2019, and over the years since it's remained largely unchanged. It provides a way for players to test out all the game's Legends, abilities, weapons and attachments in a stress-free environment, with nothing but a bunch of targets to menace them.
PC Gamer

Celebrate 20 years of regular AMD driver updates with this new driver update

Welcome to 2022, a year that loves to make many of us feel very old by cashing in or just celebrating nostalgia. We’ve seen these ‘90’s kids PCs rebuild like they’re ancient relics, Grand Theft Auto 5 playing on a GameBoy, and this range of 1980’s kids coding books released as free PDFs. Now, in our own efforts to feel very old, we’d like to wish a very special happy 20th birthday to AMD’s regular driver updates.
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 21, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games that are launching this year.
GamesRadar+

The Elden Ring weapon scaling system and bonus damage explained

The Elden Ring weapon scaling damage system is designed to take whatever attributes your character's good at - or possibly not - and translate it into bonus damage on the weapon you have equipped. Whether it's using Strength, Dexterity, Faith or any other attribute, scaling turns your stats into damage - but how does it work exactly? And can you adjust the scaling on weapons? We'll explain the Elden Ring weapon scaling system below and how you can use it to your advantage.
