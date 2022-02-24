ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Talks on John Marshall School historic designation continue in Wausau

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0C9K_0eOFm0Hp00

Damakant Jayshi

The Historic Preservation Commission will continue discussions with the Wausau School District on the fate of John Marshall Elementary, after determining that a proposal to designate the building as a historic landmark is not fully understood by the Board of Education.

Members of the commission reiterated their interest in designating John Marshall, a 100-year-old building on 1918 Lamont St., as an historic landmark, but acknowledged the school district’s concern and agreed to pause their move. The Commission will offer to educate the school district “about what it means to have a historic landmark property.”

Commission member Christine Martens suggested explaining the meaning of preservation since she felt there was misunderstanding about what it meant and there were questions as to whether any internal changes were allowed. Another member, Dist. 11 Alder Debra Ryan, suggested reaching out to the neighborhood group on the southeast side over the commission’s landmark designation proposal.

“If that neighborhood takes it up, then I think the school district will change its mind,” Ryan said.

The HPC’s effort suffered a setback last week when the Plan Commission voted to put the process on hold for six months to allow the WSD time to evaluate its buildings. The vote in favor of postponing any decision was a narrow one, with four in favor and three against.

On Wednesday, Chair of the Historic Preservation Commission Linda Tryczak said the effort is not dead and that the group will wait for six months before any action is taken.

Wausau School District officials wrote to the Plan Commission “to leave John Marshall Elementary School off the list of local historic landmarks until the District can complete a community-wide study of all of its 13 elementary schools.” The WSD is seeking to raise nearly $120 million for district-wide facility needs and renovation, mostly at the secondary level schools, through a referendum this spring. Elementary schools will see safety and security features installed or upgraded if the referendum passes. After briefly toying with the idea of merging some of its elementary schools, the Wausau School District dropped the plan for the time being.

Two HPC members alleged that the WSD Board’s decision was driven by their concern over the fate of the referendum in April. Two previous referendums failed.

Member Steve Miller, a former principal from the district who had initiated the preservation move and alleged “referendum politics,” also claimed that the school district “felt” that the Grant Elementary School’s status as historic landmarks led to the failure of the last referendum. The City Council designated Grant Elementary School as an historic landmark in January last year.

Another member, Brian Mason, a minister at the First Universalist Unitarian Church of Wausau, alleged that the district has already decided to demolish the John Marshall school building, regardless of the outcome of the referendum. District officials dispute that assertion.

“There are no plans to demolish any of our schools, John Marshall included, and we wouldn’t make such a decision without the input of the community,” said Diana White, Coordinator of Communications & Marketing at WSD, in a statement. “The Board wants to give taxpayers, who fund district buildings, the opportunity to give their input on what they want for those elementary schools in the future.”

During the discussion, Brad Lenz, Wausau City Planner, told members that while the City tries to have property owners on board in the designation process, Wausau has the jurisdiction to move ahead despite any objections from owners because of “public interest.”

Lenz has not responded to Wausau Pilot & Review’s request to clarify or add to his remarks.

Below is the full statement from the Wausau School District:

On Monday, February 14, the Wausau Board of Education voted to inform the Wausau Historic Preservation Commission, the Wausau Plan Commission, and the Wausau Common Council of its desire to leave John Marshall Elementary School off the list of local historic landmarks, so the district can complete a community-wide study of all thirteen of its elementary schools. The Board does not want its options limited by such a designation and asked for a pause in the process so those conversations can happen. The Board wants to give taxpayers, who fund district buildings, the opportunity to give their input on what they want for those elementary schools in the future. There are no plans to demolish any of our schools, John Marshall included, and we wouldn’t make such a decision without the input of the community. Both the Board of Education and Wausau School District Administration remain committed to working with the Wausau Historic Preservation, the Wausau Plan Commission, and the Wausau Common Council and look forward to further discussions on this very matter.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Marathon County gives nod to revised tri-county pact on North Central Health Care

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors will establish a multi-county department to replace an existing tri-county agreement on North Central Health Care, giving its already powerful four-member Executive Committee additional decision-making powers. The Amended and Restated Intergovernmental Agreement abolishes the position of chief executive officer (CEO) of NCHC, which will...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Assembly approves funding for new youth prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would fund a new youth prison to replace the state’s troubled facility in northern Wisconsin after a Republican gubernatorial hopeful urged lawmakers to finally take action after years of delays. The legislation would allow the...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Justices to consider if victims amendment enacted properly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court announced Friday it will decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims’ rights was properly enacted. Voters approved the so-called Marsy’s Law amendment in a statewide referendum in April 2020. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled last year that the ballot question wasn’t phrased properly and didn’t adequately warn voters that the amendment would diminish defendants’ rights.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wis. tree champions lauded for outstanding community service

MADISON – Wausau’s assistant director of operations for Parks, Recreation and Forestry in the city of Wausau and Marathon County was recently awarded the Leadership Award for his part in protecting, preserving and increasing the number of trees that line city streets, fill community parks and enhance neighborhoods throughout the state. The Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council awarded Wausau’s Andy Sims, along with others, at the 2022 Wisconsin Arborist Association/DNR Urban Forestry Conference Feb. 20-22. “The Urban Forestry Council Awards honor individuals, organizations and communities for their tireless work and commitment to trees and the plethora of benefits they provide. It’s such incredible work that people are doing in communities of all-sizes across the state to support healthy community forests,” said Linda Cadotte, Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council award committee chairwoman, in a news release.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau company pulls plan for Business Campus expansion

A Wausau business withdrew plans for new construction at the city’s Business Campus, more than three years after the council approved tax increment financing for the project. The Wausau City Council in 2019, under the direction of former Mayor Robert Mielke and former Economic Development Director Christian Schock, approved...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Wausau Council, staff has a moral obligation to keep the community informed and safe

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Ryan
Person
Brian Mason
WausauPilot

NTC announces criminal justice graduates

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College has announced its graduates from both the Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy and the Jail Academy Certificate on Dec. 17, 2021. The Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy prepares learners to enter the workforce as police officers or deputy sheriffs...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. February 16, 2022. Editorial: Our View: Refugee resettlement is remarkable milestone. The arrival of Afghan refugees in Eau Claire marks a significant moment. Our state and our region have welcomed people driven from their homes before. And, faced with another crisis, we’re doing so again. Wisconsin’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Community Foundation accepts applications for arts grants

WAUSAU – The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin seeks applications for Community Arts Grant funding by April 15. The Community Arts Grant Fund, administered within the Community Foundation, encourages cooperation and expansion of arts opportunities in our area. Grants up to $5,000 will be awarded for projects and programs that reinforce the quality and diversity of the arts in north central Wisconsin.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Community Foundation to award $90,000 in Community Arts Grant for innovative and creative ideas

[WAUSAU, WI] – The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin is seeking applications for Community Arts Grant funding by the April 15 application deadline. The Community Arts Grant Fund, administered within the Community Foundation, encourages cooperation and expansion of arts opportunities in our area. Grants, up to $5,000 will be awarded for projects and programs that reinforce the quality and diversity of the arts in north central Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Historic District#John Marshall School#The Board Of Education#Dist#Hpc#The Plan Commission#Wsd
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy