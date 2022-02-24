ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA House committee moves bill banning teaching "divisive concepts"

By WUGA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia public school teachers could face restrictions on how they teach the history of race in America under a bill passed by a Georgia House committee on Wednesday. House Bill 1084 aims to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” in Georgia classrooms, including topics pertaining to slavery and other racial conflicts...

The Intercept

Anti-Trans Bills Are Moving Through State Legislatures With Remarkable Speed

This week, South Dakota became the first state to pass one of many bills proposed nationwide this year that viciously target trans youth. The South Dakota bill, S.B. 46, bans trans girls and women from participating on girls’ and women’s sports teams; it now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, who has long pushed for the exclusion and punishment of trans children to be further inscribed into state law.
SOCIETY
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Dawsonville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House passes legislation aimed at banning ‘divisive’ concepts in public schools

In a largely party-line vote, Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed legislation Tuesday that would ban educators from teaching concepts framed as “divisive” by many Republican leaders. The bill, sponsored by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, wasn’t officially endorsed by Gov. Glenn Youngin. But its language mirrors the text of other administration-backed legislation and closely resembles […] The post Virginia House passes legislation aimed at banning ‘divisive’ concepts in public schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

The People Who Got Herschel Walker Into This Senate Race Are Failing Him

I don’t know who all the cynical and heartless people are who have pushed Herschel Walker into a race for the United States Senate. (I know El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago endorsed him, but the latter’s cynicism and heartlessness is hardly worth mentioning at this point.) Walker was a tremendous athlete. He also is a man who quite publicly has battled mental illness almost his entire adult life. Even if that weren’t the case, Walker doesn’t belong in the United States Senate. And now, because this is what happens when you run for office, all Walker’s private struggles are coming out as news fodder. From the AP:
IRVING, TX
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Fear Supreme Court Will Deal Another Blow To Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON ― Democrats are sounding the alarm on the remaining federal protections for voting rights, fearing the Supreme Court may completely hollow out the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and deal another blow to electoral representation of racial minorities nationwide. The fears follow the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A weird evening in the Senate: One bipartisan bill hit a hurdle. One nomination advanced with weird coalitions. Another bipartisan bill passed.

Here's the latest: It was an uncharacteristically busy fly-in Monday night for the Senate. Let's catch you up on what went down. Postal reform: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) objected to making technical changes — necessary due to a clerical issue in the House — that would allow the Senate to pass the bill this week. He said he wished it went through committee first. But remember that 120 House Republicans backed it last week. "Even though this will delay the bill, we will pass it," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We will have to just go through this elaborate process with the old-fashioned and often discredited rules of the Senate that the senator from Florida's employing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Martinsville Bulletin

House GOP strips elections department of voter education funding; Senate Democrats block GOP election bills

A budget proposal from House Republicans is seeking to slash $2.7 million in proposed funding for the Virginia Department of Elections to pay for a voter education campaign seeking to dispel misinformation about the integrity of the state’s elections. Following baseless claims from Republicans that the 2020 election was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

