"Got a $20 bill? Get your hands up / You survived last year? Get your hands up." This lyric, from EARTHGANG's new sophomore album Ghetto Gods, is conceivably how the Atlanta hip-hop duo can hype up crowds on its upcoming tour. But it also highlights a central theme of the new record: how committed EARTHGANG is to representing and celebrating its greater community, especially given how challenging the past few years have been.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO