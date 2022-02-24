ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Wheat for Mar. rose 50 cents at $9.26 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 11.25 cents at...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Brazil soybean harvest 33% complete but weather weighs, says AgRural

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's farmers had harvested 33% of the country's soybean area as of Thursday, against 24% a week earlier and 15% by the same time last year, but still faced widespread weather-related issues, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. The top grain-producing state of Mato...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Words of wisdom from a 30-year grain trader

I have lived through multiple grain embargoes, a trade war, and droughts but this week was one for the record books. The $1 plus trading range in soybeans and wheat on Thursday was the largest daily trading ranges I have witnessed. I don’t know if the Thursday high is the...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy