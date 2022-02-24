Roads closure expected in parts of Capitola for Surfer’s Path 10k

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Several messages and calls were sent to KION on reports of their houses shaking and hearing a loud rumbling sound Friday. Reports stretch from all over the Central Coast as people are trying to figure out what happened. No sizeable earthquakes have been reported by the United States Geological Services. The The post “Shaking and rumbling” reported on Central Coast, cause unknown appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO