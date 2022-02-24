Roads closure expected in parts of Capitola for Surfer’s Path 10k
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Capitola Police Department issued a traffic alert for Sunday, Feb. 27 for The Village.
From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. the following will be closed to all vehicles:
- Surfer's Path 10k/5k Road Closures: Esplanade from Stockton Avenue
- San Jose Avenue from Capitola Avenue to Esplandae
- Eastbound (downhill) Cliff Drive from Portola Avenue
- Eastbound Stockton Avenue from Wharf Road
