Former NFL wide receiver Ken Burrough died Thursday at age 73, according to a report from Pro Football Talk. Burrough died at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the report. Burrough, a first-round pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, spent 12 seasons in the league from 1970-81, the bulk of which were spent with the Houston Oilers. Burrough was selected out of Texas State as the No. 10 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints, with whom he spent a year with before staying with the Oilers up until his retirement.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO